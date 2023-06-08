How to declutter your bathroom in four simple steps

For many of us, our bathroom drawers are incredibly cluttered and most likely full of products we aren't even using.

ClutterBGone is helping you purge and get rid of the things you don't need by creating a step-by-step checklist for decluttering, organizing, and maintaining your bathroom with a simple four-step technique.

1. CLEAR OUT EVERYTHING

- Throw away empty containers and expired products.

- Discard anything that is broken or no longer being used.

- Remove items that do not belong in the bathroom

2. CATEGORIZE

- Hair care products (shampoo, conditioner, styling products, etc.)

- Skin care products (face wash, moisturizer, sunscreen, etc.)

- Oral care products (toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, etc.)

- Bath and shower products (soap, body wash, loofah, etc.)

- Makeup and beauty products (foundation, mascara, lipstick, etc.)

- Medications and first aid supplies (bandages, pain relievers, etc.)

- Towels and linens (bath towels, hand towels, washcloths, etc.)

- Cleaning supplies (toilet cleaner, glass cleaner, etc.)

- Miscellaneous items (razors, nail clippers, etc.)

- Feminine products

- Hair tools

3. PURGE

- Get rid of any products that are expired or have not been used in the past 6-12 months

- Toss or donate any duplicates or items that serve the same purpose

- Donate any unopened or gently used items that you no longer need

- Use the 5-second rule to quickly make decisions about whether to keep or discard an item. It is a quick, “Yes" or "No”

4. CONTAIN & ORGANIZE

- Use drawer dividers or organizers to keep like items together

- Install shelves, use acrylic bins, or cute baskets to keep frequently used items within reach

- Label bins or baskets to keep towels and linens organized

- Store cleaning supplies out of sight but easily accessible

- Consider using a shower caddy or over-the-door organizer to keep bath and shower products off the floor

- Make use of vertical space, such as adding shelves or over-the-door organizer

