How to design a coffee table throughout the seasons

Your coffee table is a focal point of your room and it should be your style.

Jenny Hardman joined interior designer, Stephanie Hunt, the Flair Hunter, at her home in Park City to show you various options.

When it comes to rules, Stephanie says there are none!

Design your coffee table in your TV room with conversation pieces as well as low objects that don't block the TV.

If you have a coffee table in an area without a TV you can use more elevated objects.

For more ideas and info about Stephanie's interior design company go to Flair Hunter