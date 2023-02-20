How to do the "Pull-Through Waterfall Braid" on your kids

Melissa Hyde's daughter Skyler gave herself a haircut (without mom knowing).

Melissa says while it was devastating to see her locks chopped, she wants other moms going through the same thing to know it will grow back!

In the meantime, Skyler got a cute short cut and let her hair grow again so her mom could braid her hair.

Melissa joined us with a "how-to" create the Pull-Through Waterfall Braid.

1. Start with a deep part. Create two small pony tails.

2.Part off a section for a third pony tail.

3. Split the tail from the front pony tail around the second and join it in the elastic for the third pony.

(The tail of the second ponytail should come through the middle.)

4. Repeat