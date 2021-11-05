How to find Joy during the holidays

In the midst of the holiday season and as 2021 comes to a close, it’s important to remember the meaning of joy.

But with all that has happened this year, as the result of the pandemic it may feel difficult or even impossible to connect to the feeling of joy.

So how can you find joy during the holidays amid challenging times?

Certified Transformational Life Coach & Best-Selling Author, Erin Christine, gave us three ways to stay upbeat and find joy during these challenging times and reminded us to always have something to look forward to in the future as well.

For more information and to order her book you can go to ErinChristine.org