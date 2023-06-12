How to fix your slow bathroom sink before you call a plumber

We've all had it happen... suddenly the bathroom sink isn't draining like it used to and the longer you wait the worse it gets!

Mike Wilson with Any Hour Services says that when you notice it’s slow, there are a few things to try before calling a plumber:

1. Plastic snake tool

2. Remove the stopper

3. Take apart the pipes underneath

If these options don't work, it's time to call a plumber as the problem is most likely out of your reach.

Any Hour Services is the Official Home Services Partner of The Place, and one of our Home Pros.

You can call Any Hour Services at 801-443-7540 or visit anyhourservices.com.