How to get kids back into a school routine even before classes start

While kids are out of school for the summer, their daily routines are often disrupted. But in just a few weeks many of us will need to get back into the swing of things and transition to regular school year routines.

Dr. Tracy Muday, Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield said, “Those normal structures that help us keep going are not there when kids are out of school, so even during the summer, heading back to school, it’s important to keep some sort of structure, some sort of schedule.”

She said while summer is a great time for kids to take a break, but it’s also important to keep them on some kind of routine.

“Getting up at the same time, going to bed at a reasonable time, because our bodies like that and developmentally kids need that structure to thrive,” she said.

Keeping with a routine will also make that transition getting back to school in a few weeks a little easier.

Muday said, “I think the key is a routine that’s reasonable for you and your family. Everybody’s needs are a little bit different, so you know, be flexible. Give yourself some grace if you’re not perfect with it. But just falling into habits are good for us, especially when those are healthy habits that we can just automatically follow.”

This time of year is also the perfect time to hit the farmer’s market or grow your own garden and introduce healthy foods into kids’ diets.

“Kids are much likely to try a new food if they pick it out or they grow it, so those are all great tips for keeping your kids healthy in the summer,” said Muday.

Plus, don’t forget those well-child visits. Summer break is the perfect time to get your kids in to see the doctor.

“Doctor’s offices are usually less busy. It’s not cold and flu season. And if you get that comprehensive well visit now, they’ll be ready for sports in the fall or camp later in the summer. It’s a great time to get that done,” said Muday.

And often we remember to get babies and toddlers vaccinated, but don’t forget your teens and tweens.

Muday said, “There’s some super important shots for teens that prevent cancer down the road, that prevent meningitis,”

So enjoy soaking up the sun, but start getting back into the swing of things. School starts for many kids in just over two weeks!