How to get rid of things in the closet that are weighing you down.

What you wear very much affects your mood!

Style Coach Dani Slaugh says most people wear only 20 percent of the clothes they own, so that means 80 percent of most people's closet is a total drag to look at.

Dani says by decluttering and letting go of clothes that no longer serve you, you can lift your mood every time you go to get dressed.

Breaking emotional attachments to clothes can be challenging, but here are some strategies to help:

Visualize the Benefits of Letting Go: Imagine the freedom and space you'll gain by decluttering and letting go of clothes that no longer serve you. Focus on the positive aspects of simplifying your wardrobe. What would it feel like to go to the closet and quickly pick out what you're going to wear that day and feel confident that it is perfect for the occasion?

Create New Memories: Shift your focus from the past to the present and future. Create new memories and experiences in clothes that you wear and enjoy now.

Practice Gratitude: Express gratitude for the role that your clothes played in your life, but also recognize that it's okay to let go and make space for new experiences and opportunities.

Remember, it's normal to feel attached to certain items, but letting go can lead to personal growth and a sense of liberation.

Fill your closet with daily energy by clustering:

Find a source of inspiration that brings you joy! – a pattern of colors in a print, stripe, or plaid – to inspire the color scheme of your cluster.

Plan for 5 to 8 easy pieces of clothing – top and bottom pieces.

Select pieces that are basic – simple in style lines and shape.

Select pieces that go together –will work with at least three, four, or more other pieces.

Select pieces that are distinctly different from one another – no two pieces are alike, not yet.

Select accessories to go with the clothes – essential basic accessories first.

Make a list of missing items

Shop to gradually expand your cluster(s) – to meet all your wardrobe needs.

You can learn more at stylebydani.com.