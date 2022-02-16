How to get the perfect picture of wildlife

There is so much that goes into wildlife photography.

You can pour hours and hours into watching videos online, or you can go to one local workshop and gain the knowledge you need to take great photos.

Wildlife photographer Scott Candelaria is offering the class and will cover exposure, finding animals, ethics and the gear you need.

He says this is the perfect class if you got a new camera for the holidays.

The workshops will consist of one hour of classroom instruction and then one to two hours in the field immediately after to put what you learned into practice.

The cost is $250 and covers three workshops.

You can visit wildlifebyscott.com of visit his Instagram for more information.