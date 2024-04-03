Watch Now
How to get your home organized for Spring

Spring Organizing Tips with "Simply Sam"
Simply Sam Organization + Design shows us some ways to freshen up your home for Spring.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Apr 03, 2024
Samantha Lund and Sandee Zahn are the mother-daughter duo behind Simply Sam Organization + Design.

They offer full-service, custom luxury professional organizing, interior design, and construction located here in Salt Lake City.

Sam and Sandee joined us with some tips to get organized and refreshed for Spring.

First, they say to you can freshen up your home easily through decor choices.

Second, restyle your shelves.

Third, introduce greenery and florals.

Finally, don't forget the pillows. A chance of throw pillows changes the entire appearance of a room.

You can learn more at simplysamorganized.com.

