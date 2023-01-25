Watch Now
How to get your "Winter Hair" ready for spring

Fixes for Winter Hair
Here's how to care for your hair during winter.
Whether your hair is dry because of winter, or you feel like you have constant "hat head" from all the beanies you're wearing, there's a fix for that!

Stylist Katy Leslie with Blind Tiger Beauty joined us in studio to talk about how to combat winter hair by keeping hair hydrated.

First rule, she says is "If you cook with it, don't put it in your hair." She's talking about the trend of people using coconut oil in their air. It will actually cause more damage.

Instead, she recommends Natural Ever Recovery Hair Oil by Reverie.

Scalp health is especially important. People often forget about it.

You can find Katy at @blindtigerbeauty.

