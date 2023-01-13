How to Give Your Valentine's Day Cards an Extra Special Touch

The Lettering Box is a seasonal subscription box for people who want to learn lettering and wax seal making.

With each box you'll learn a lettering style, receive lettering and wax seal supplies and make a fun seasonal project.

The box is delivered to your door four times per year.

The Valentine's Box is all about spreading the love!

It includes four mini valentines' as well as a "love letter" for a special person in your life.

You'll learn pointed pen calligraphy and also comes with wax seal making supplies.

Along with the box, there is a virtual workshop held about a week after your box is shipped out.

This is to teach you all the lettering basics and give you a jumpstart into using the supplies in your box.

You'll also be invited to a private FB community where you can share your work and ask questions.

The Box is available through January 13 and will be shipped out by the 17.

If you've wanted to learn lettering or wax seal making this is the perfect box for you!

To get the box head to bgoodslettering.com or reach on on social @bgoods.lettering.