How to grow rose bushes in your yard

Take the time to smell the roses during National Month of Roses!

Dozens of varieties and hundreds of roses are in bloom inside the beautiful Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point.

Special features of roses



Some varieties bloom throughout the summer, but some only in June

One of the most popular flowers in the world

Known for their sweet scent and classic look

Perennial flowers that grow from a bush yearly

Caring for roses



Choose the right variety for different soils

Pruning your rose bushes enhances bloom quality, encourages new growth, and maintains the structural integrity of plants

Reminder: roses can be propagated to grow new rose bushes

Lauren Abplanalp, horticulture manager at Thanksgiving Point, suggests coming sooner than later to see these sweet-smelling roses in full bloom.

National Month of Roses takes place June 1-29.

There are will also be weekly craft activities and plenty of photo opportunity throughout the gardens.

On June 29, Thanksgiving Point will host classes taught by members of the Utah Rose Society (Roses Revealed, Pruning Perfection, Growing Grace) all about pruning, planting, and propagating roses.

