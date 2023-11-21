Watch Now
The Place

Actions

How to handle tricky in-laws during the holidays

Author Jody Moore
The holidays are a time for families to be together, but sometimes that can be tricky. But, you can navigate those awkward conversations.
Posted at 1:33 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 15:33:03-05

Maybe you have one family member you don't see eye-to-eye with.

Or, perhaps all your in-laws bug you from time to time.

There could be a variety of reasons this tension exists, according to Author Jody Moore.

After many personal experiences, she learned how to handle difficult relationships.

She spoke with FOX13's Morgan Saxton ahead of the holidays to offer advice, including setting boundaries and finding a balance.

She has a podcast offering free resources to help you get started on getting unstuck, feeling better, or succeeding at your relationships.

If the holidays are difficult to deal, follow her online for more suggestions.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere