How to help people experiencing homelessness during the intense heat

With the intense heatwave Utah is experiencing, Volunteers of America are out on the street to help people experiencing homelessness.

Volunteers are giving out water and water bottles, reminding people where they can take a break inside in air conditioning, checking on people camping outside and taking others to resource centers, detox or the 4th Street Clinic, depending on their needs.

They have community partners to help like Niagara Bottling Company, Utah Food Bank and community advocate Pamela Atkinson.

But, they could use more help. They are in need of more water, hats, sandals and flip-flops, tarps, women's new underwear in all sizes, sunscreen and more. A full list of needed items can be found here.

You can donate them at the Geraldine E. King Women's Resource Center on 7th South between State and 200 East by appointment only. To get an appointment, click here.

VOA says there's a shortage of volunteers for the meal. This is perfect for small group service projects. If you'd like to learn more click here.

You can also help raise money by going to the Silver Spurs - Hoedown for Hope event on September 14, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at The Union Event Center in Salt Lake City.

For more information please visit: voaut.org.