How to help your water heater work better

Most of us don't even think about the major systems in our home until something breaks.

One of those systems most of us take for granted is our water heaters.

Mike Wilson, manager Any Hour Services - Electrical, Plumbing, Heating & Air taught us the basic water heater maintenance.

Sand, sediment, rust, there’s all kinds of stuff in our water and our water heaters are like a reservoir... all that stuff settles to the bottom.

The thicker the layer at the bottom gets, the harder your water heater has to work.

Manufactures recommend that you flush it at least once a year and if you have a water hose and a bucket, you can probably do this yourself.

The valve is at the bottom of the tank where all the sediment settles, so when you flush it, it helps to pull that sediment out.

How to flush your water heater:

Attach the hose Open the valve Drain a couple of gallons Close the valve Repeat this process until you don’t see a lot of stuff coming out



If you aren’t comfortable doing this ask a neighbor or a friend to help or call the professionals at Any Hour Services.