How to join the Wild Women Tribe for a glamping experience you'll never forget

Wild Women Tribe connects like-minded women in empowerment-oriented excursions and workshops in nature.

Nature is in the headlines with "rewilding" and "forest bathing" being all the rage. Renee Huang the founder of Wild Women Tribe says there's science behind spending time outdoors unplugged from technology and stress.

Earthing or grounding is the practice of placing bare skin on the earth in order to absorb millions of electrons into the body - negative ions released by the earth are antioxidants and neutralize oxidants or free radicals, and revitalize cell metabolism.

Renee joined us with some glamping tips.

Camping doesn't have to be uncomfortable. Everyone's heard the story of sleepless nights in a tent but getting outside can actually be fun, stylish and cozy.

Blow up air mattress dressed in favorite linens with pillows, comforter

Rugs everywhere: bring a throw rug for inside, and a doormat outside the tent

Light it up: String lights inside the tent are a vibe; lanterns around the campsite illuminate your living space (and allow you to see trip hazards)

While glamping you also need to feed the body and soul.

You are what you eat. As you adventure in nature's outdoor playground, you don't have to eat canned beans or hotdogs (if you don't want).

Prep as much as you can in advance: "Mason jars are your friend" – demo with overnight oats/chia seed pudding and berries. Also, jar salads, hard boiled eggs, precooked pasta with sauce.

Snack often – and make it beautiful: demo with "woodies in the wild" charcuterie fruit/cheese board to showcase nutritious, "eating the rainbow" ease of variety and tastiness

Foil it: pre-wrap foil dinners with protein (bag-marinated salmon or chicken), veggies with butter, or simple pre-cooked rice and indian food packets; demo with banana boat s'mores dessert

Wild Women Tribe features day-long workshops and multi-day retreats.... the OG being two-night camping retreats in stunning locations like Moab.

The crux is learning how to "rewild" and reconnect back to the essence of what makes us each unique -- away from cell phones and other modern day distractions.

There's a two-night retreat in the Uintas July 15 to July 17. For more information on that, visit: wildwomentribe.net/retreat.