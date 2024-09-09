How to keep your kids safe online with a cell phone in their hands

It's a new school year and many kids are taking a phone to school for the first time.

How do you keep your kids safe online while they are independently on their phone?

Jenny Hardman talked with Social Media Expert, Natalie Zfat, about 3 ways to keep your kids safe online.

1. Talk to your kids about what they are posting - Teach them to be mindful of what they are posting and also to understand how many people can use/alter their photos once they are posted.

2. Talk to kids about cyberbulling, catfishing, and other dangers of being online - if your kids are being cyberbullied or are doing the bullying, talk to them. Help them understand that catfishing is when someone is pretending to be someone they aren't.

3. Give your kids a social media literacy test - show them a photo that looks real but isn't and see if they can determine its authenticity.

