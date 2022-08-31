Watch Now
How to level up your S’mores Bar at Lee's

Now's the best time of year to sit around a campfire and Lee's has everything you need from tin foil meals to s'mores for dessert.
Posted at 2:04 PM, Aug 31, 2022
It's been so hot all summer now is the prefect time for a campfire, tin foil dinners, and S'mores!

Jenny Hardman went to Lee's Marketplace in Smithfield to level up your campout food!

When it comes to the ultimate S’mores Bar, Lee's knows how to do it right with a variety of cookies/crackers, toppings, plus you can even do tin foil dessert in a waffle cone!

Lee's makes tin foil dinners easy with their marinated meat and pre-cut veggies plus you can get other camp supplies like camp fire wood, roasting sticks, bug spray, etc.

Lee's Marketplace has seven locations. For locations and more information go to leesmarketplace.com

