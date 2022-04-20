Watch
How to look slim in the baggy style trend

Here are ways you can pull off the baggy jeans trend.
Baggy styles are in! But they can make you look heavier if you don't wear them the right way.

Certified Image Consultant Dani Slaugh joined us with eight seven tips.

  1. Look for jeans that are fitted about the hips and loose below.
  2. Add some stretch.
  3. Bring on the fitted top.
  4. Give yourself the illusion of a waist.
  5. Tuck in your shirt.
  6. Tie it in a knot!
  7. Try a top with shoulder pads.
  8. Give yourself a lift with heels or wedges.

You can see examples of each of these and ready more by going to stylebydani.com.

