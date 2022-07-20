How to look your best at the Days of '47 Rodeo

Lisa Lucia is a former Miss Rodeo America, so she knows how to look like a million bucks at a rodeo.

She says the Utah Days of '47 Rodeo is known as the Gold Standard in rodeo, paying out $1 million in cash and prizes, so you'll want to look your best in the stands too.

The rodeo is held nightly at 7:30 p.m. from July 20-23 & 25 at the Utah State Fairpark. Gates open at 4:30, so people will be there after the sun goes down.

Lisa showed us some of the latest cowgirl and cowboy fashion from C-A-L Ranch Stores

Gabe was wearing boots and hat by Ariat, a shirt by Wrangler and Wrangler 3WZ original cowboy fit jeans. The buckle was from the Montana Silversmith Yellowstone collection.

Brooke was dressed all in Wrangler with boots by Justin and a hat by Master Hatters of Texas. Her jewelry was from the Montana Silversmith Yellowstone collection and her belt was Angel Ranch by M & F.

Jackson was wearing a hat, shirt, pants and boots from Ariat. His belt buckle was custom from J Buckle.

Nalany was wearing a shirt by Cowgirl Hardware, jeans by Grace NLA, boots by Justin and jewelry by Montana Silversmith. Her belt was Angel Ranch by M & F.

If you haven't gotten your tickets yet be sure to go online at utahdaysof47rodeo.com and purchase yours today.

The box office at the Utah State Fairpark is also open daily beginning at 10am for ticket purchases.

