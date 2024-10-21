How to make a deli-style Italian Salad Sandwich at home

Italian Salad Sandwich recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Sandwich:

1 lg. Italian loaf

1 jar tomato or basil pesto

1/2 c. sliced pepperoncini

1/2 c. basil leaves

1/4 c. shaved parmesan

1/2 c. sliced roasted red peppers

6 slices salami

6 slices large pepperoni

6 slices prosciutto

6 slices gouda

7 slices provolone

3 c. baby arugula

For the Dressing:

1/4 c. olive oil

3 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. honey

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Directions

1. Place the dressing in a jar with a lid and shake to combine. Set aside. Slice the loaf in half and brush with some of the dressing. Place it cut side down on a hot grill or sliced side up under your broiler to toast. Set aside.

2. Add the basil and arugula to a bowl. Add the rest of the dressing and toss to combine.

3. Build the sandwich by first spreading the pesto on the top and bottom slices of the bread. Next add the pepperoncini, parmesan, and roasted red peppers. Follow that by layering on all the meats followed by the cheeses.

4. Top everything with the dressed arugula and basil. Top with the top slice of bread. Press it down good, then slice and enjoy!

