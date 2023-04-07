Watch Now
How to make carrot cake icing for Easter

JulieAnn Caramels
You can make icing for carrot cake with Julie Ann Caramels.
Posted at 1:35 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 15:35:06-04

Carrot cake is a classic menu item for Easter Sunday!

Switch up the recipe this year: give JulieAnn Caramels a try for the icing and make it better than ever.

Jeanette Meisenbacher, from JulieAnn Caramels, came into the FOX13 studios to demonstrate how to make 'Tahitan Treat' caramel frosting.

Recipe:
2 oz. blocks of softened cream cheese
2 c. powdered sugar
1 lb. softened Tahitian treat caramels
1 stick of soft butter

You can find JulieAnn Caramels at Harmons, Lee's and at their storefront in Sandy. For more information visitjulieanncaramels.com.

