How to make carrot cake icing for Easter

Carrot cake is a classic menu item for Easter Sunday!

Switch up the recipe this year: give JulieAnn Caramels a try for the icing and make it better than ever.

Jeanette Meisenbacher, from JulieAnn Caramels, came into the FOX13 studios to demonstrate how to make 'Tahitan Treat' caramel frosting.

Recipe:

2 oz. blocks of softened cream cheese

2 c. powdered sugar

1 lb. softened Tahitian treat caramels

1 stick of soft butter

You can find JulieAnn Caramels at Harmons, Lee's and at their storefront in Sandy. For more information visitjulieanncaramels.com.