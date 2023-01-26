How to make Cupid's Crunch and look like a million bucks in a $10 dress

Valentine's Day is coming up and so we invited our friend and lifestyle expert Trish Adams to the show with a quick and simple treat recipe.

Cupid's Crunch

1 Box Cinnamon Chex

1 Big Box of Golden Grahams

1 Bag of Mini Marshmallows

1 1/2 Brick of Almond Bark(white Chocolate)

Lay out Parchment Paper.

Mix the Marshmallows & both boxes of cereals together in a large bowl. Heat Almond Bark/White Chocolate until melted-do not over heat.

Stir into cereal and Marshmallow mixture. Add Cute Valentines Sprinkles

Spread out onto parchment paper and let try!

Then enjoy!!! Store in an airtight container or little goody bags to share!

Trish also showed us how she loves to bargain shop - in fact she finds dresses for as little as $5 and $10.

Trish says one of her favorite stores is Steals.com in Layton.

She recommends trying Shein.com for online shopping.

She also recommends searching for clothing, even if it's not in season, at stores like Nordstrom Rack, TJ MAXX and other outlets.

You can see all of Trisha's creative ideas @trisha.adams.

