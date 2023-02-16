How to make delicious churros at home

The "Chief Churro Officer" at San Diablo Churros is on a mission to bring freshly homemade churros to customers' homes.

Even if you have no experience deep frying, Scott Craig Porter says all you need is the famous San Diablo award-winning dry churro mix.

You can even make the filling and fill the churros with the help of San Diablo brand Fiesta in a Box. The kit includes Dulce de Leche (imported Mexican caramel), Nutella (chocolate Hazelnut) or Red Berries (raspberry, strawberry, currant, cherry.

San Diablo Churros are excited to be partnering with American Express to bring to life the “Outside the Court” experience at The Gateway for NBA All-Star Weekend.

The experience will feature customizable ASW merchandise, basketball photo opps, NBA player meet and greets, food and beverage from local Salt Lake City small businesses (like San Diablo Churros!), and much more.

The San Diablo storefront will be serving some of our most popular churro flavors, including Dulce de Leche and Blackberry Cheesecake. They’ll also be serving a limited-edition Amex Blue Sweet Cream churro as well!

Outside the Court is open to all fans from Friday through Sunday from noon to 9pm, and is located at The Gateway at 79 South Rio Grande.

Fans can also check out American Express’ Block Parties at The Gateway on Saturday and Sunday nights showing all of the All-Star weekend action.

If you’re in the area this weekend checking out the NBA All-Star action, make sure to stop by and grab a San Diablo churro!

You can get more information at sandiablochurros.com.