How to make Oven-bake Clay Conversation Heart Magnets at home

Craft Club partners with local businesses around Salt Lake to hos pop-up craft nights to give people a place to meet new friends and connect wold ones, while doing crafts.

For February, they're all about Valentine's and Galentine's events, including adoptable oven-bake clay Conversation Heart magnets.

Craft Club founder Janelle Widtfeldt, and Chandler Holman, Head of Events for Craft Club, joined us in studio with directions on how people can make them at home.

Here's what you'll need:

● Oven-bake clay (like Sculpey or Fimo)

● Rolling pin or acrylic roller

● Cookie cutters or a knife for shaping

● Toothpick or skewer (for details or texture)

● Baking sheet & parchment paper

● Strong magnets

● Super glue or industrial-strength adhesive

● Optional: Acrylic paint, varnish/sealer

Instructions:

1. Prep Your Workspace – Lay down parchment paper or a smooth surface to work on. Preheat your oven according to the clay package instructions (typically 250°F).

2. Roll Out the Clay – Use a rolling pin to roll your clay to ¼ inch (6 mm) thick. Too thin can make it fragile, too thick may be too heavy for magnets.

3. Cut Out Shapes – Use cookie cutters, a knife, or freehand sculpt your shapes. Smooth edges with your fingers.

4. Add Texture/Details – Use a toothpick, skewer, or small tools to add designs, patterns, or indentations.

5. Bake the Clay – Place pieces on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake according to the clay's instructions (usually 15-30 minutes per ¼ inch at 275°F). Keep an eye on them as they can burn quickly. Let them cool completely before handling.

6. Seal (optional) – Once cool, seal with Mod Podge or clear nail polish for durability.

7. Attach the Magnets – Use super glue or E6000 adhesive to attach the magnets to the back. Let the glue fully dry before using.

That's it! You now have your own handmade clay magnets.

Also in February, Craft Club is launching a brand new "Mommy & Me" craft night for kids and moms of all ages!

