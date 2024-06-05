How to make perfect pickled onions for shrimp tacos.

Oteo is a locally owned authentic Mexican Restaurant with a modern twist which has been in business since 2013.

Mosi Oteo, Chef and Owner, joined Jenny Hardman in our kitchen with tips to make the perfect pickled veggies as well as a recipe for shrimp tacos which were not only delicious but also beautiful to look at.

The pickled onions are the perfect addition to the shrimp tacos and Mosi said that at least once a week customers ask about the pickled veggies so he shared his recipe today on Fox 13's The Place!

Oteo is located at 190 S. State Street, Lindon, Utah 84042

Follow Oteo on Instagram and online at oteorestaurant.com.