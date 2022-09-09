How to make the Mezcal Old Fashioned by Laurel Brasserie & Bar

Laurel Brasserie & Bar is a modern American brasserie in downtown Salt Lake City, offering contemporary takes on classic French and European fare

Their enchanting design and décor makes it the perfect place to enjoy breakfast, brunch, lunch, Happy Hour, or dinner.

Laurel Brasserie & Bar joined us in studio to make the Mezcal Old Fashioned which is perfect for dwindling summer days or crisp fall evenings.

Mezcal Old Fashioned is a smoky interpretation of a traditional classic cocktail.

Mezcal Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Wahaka Mezcal

1 oz Luna Azul Reposado Tequila

1 barspoon agave syrup

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Directions:

Using a mixing glass and a bar spoon add all ingredients and stir vigorously for 30 seconds. Strain using a julep strainer over a large cube in a rocks glass. Finish and garnish using a match and flame the orange peel expressing the oils (giving the cocktail a charred essence). Submerge the peel in the glass and enjoy!

Guests can enjoy this drink and more, along with bar bites at almost half off, at Happy Hour every day from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Laurel Brasserie & Bar.