How to make your home look new in the new year

You've spent all your money buying Christmas gifts, but you still have (often costly) home projects staring you in the face.

Our friend and lifestyle expert Trisha Adams joined Morgan Saxton on 'The Place' with some quick tips to help update your home on a budget.

- A deep clean and a fresh coat of paint, even just the trim, goes so far and instantly brightens a room!

- When it comes to cabinetry try replacing drawer pulls and door handles, or painting them.

- Fresh bead of caulk around tubs and sinks can make a big difference!

- Create a feature wall. Add easy-to-install (and remove) wallpaper, or create your own! Use a small can of paint or even a sharpie to create lines or designs on your walls to help it pop.

- Add trim work. A little bit of trim or adding even a piece of trim on top of your existing trim can give it that more luxurious look. Trisha recommends using liquid nails glue and then hit a few spots with the nail gun just to be make sure it’s flush to the wall and secured. Finish it off with a ribbon of caulk and smooth out with a finger.

- Whitewash brick can be time-consuming, but very cheap and pretty easy. It makes a huge change on darker brick or stone.

- Paint hardware like faucets and handles, even toilet handles. The key is to take fixtures off where you can or make sure to cover and tape down everything else around them. Scrape them with fine grit sandpaper, then spray in light coats allowing to dry in between until you have full coverage.

- Change outlet covers and outlet plates to fresh white ones. It much easier than it sounds! All you need is a flat head screw driver. Unscrew the old plate, take it off, line up the new plate, and screw it in. Old dirty almond colored plates can really date your home and the new white ones are under a dollar for the basic plates.

- Change light fixtures out. Make your own, check the Habit for Humanity Restore or paint and change the shades out.

- Add light where you can!

Trisha says to remember it’s not a race as much as we all want to run out and redo everything in our house.

Start small and do one thing at a time!