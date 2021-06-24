How to manage your mom guilt when it comes to working over the summer

A lot of women experience "mom guilt" when it comes to working over the summer.

But, there are ways to manage it. We talked with The Part Time CEO® Janelle Lara for three tips to get through the summer when kids are out of school.

First, she says, remove the pressure to "do it all", and all at once. Give yourself intentional work and intentional parenting time.

Second, she says to get creative! Janelle recommends asking other working parents or neighborhood families to trade kid time. Or hire high school or college kids for the summer to help with child care.

Third, think about your KPIs (Key Performance Indicators). Janelle says that means you should think about what a good summer looks like to your kid (pool time, park time, outside playing time). But, your kids will enjoy those activities whether they're with you or not. So while your kids are out enjoying what they want to do (with another adult), you could be spending your time getting work done.

Janelle has built a six-figure business for herself and she works about 20 hours a week. She can help others reach their goals too.

You can find out more at janellelara.com.