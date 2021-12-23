How to manage your post-holiday budget

Once the dust from the holiday settles, it's time to assess your financial situation. Here is a plan to help breakdown your post-holiday budget.

ASSESS DEBT

If you didn't create a budget prior to the holidays, you need to sit down and figure out exactly what you spent over the holidays. This includes everything from gifts to décor to food, etc. If you did create a budget, double check that you stuck to it.

CREATE DEBT PLAN

Come up with a plan to pay off your debt. Having a strategy in place will help you pay off your debt as efficiently as possible. Selecting a method, such as paying off your highest interest rate debt first, will help you save money in the long-term.

CONSOLIDATE DEBT

Depending on the amount of debt you have, consolidating it may help you save money and time in paying it off. You can do this by either consolidating all debt onto a single credit card with 0% interest or using a fixed-rate loan to pay off everything.

PLAN AHEAD

Even with the remnants of the holidays still around, it's not too early to start planning for next year. Using what you spent this year is a good blueprint to build off. Having a budget in place for next year will allow you start saving now and make the holidays run a lot smoother.

For more information go to cypruscu.com