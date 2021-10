Getting a good night's sleep helps people have better days.

No one deserves good sleep more than teachers, so RC Willey is accepting nominations for 40 deserving teachers to win a Tempur-Pedic queen-sized mattress (valued at $2,000).

This is all part of RC Willey's partnership with Tempur-Pedic to honor teachers for their dedication and hard work in educating our children.

From now through October, 23rd, go to rcwilley.com/teacher to nominate your favorite teacher.