How to pull off the "denim on denim" trend

The denim-on-denim trend is everywhere and Certified Image Consultant Dani Slaugh says anyone can pull it off!

She says blue is a great color for everyone, it compliments any skin tone. And bonus, it holds up to to the wash.

Dani gave us four tips to help style denim-on-denim.

1. Match the wash exactly

2. Match the darker or lighter value of blue with your corresponding piece

3. Work with similar tones - the amount of grey or lack of it should be the same

4. Work with the buttons and stitching

Need more style help? Reach out to Dani on her webpage: stylebydani.com.