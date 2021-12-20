Watch
How to pull off the "denim on denim" trend

Denim On Denim
Posted at 4:27 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 18:27:14-05

The denim-on-denim trend is everywhere and Certified Image Consultant Dani Slaugh says anyone can pull it off!

She says blue is a great color for everyone, it compliments any skin tone. And bonus, it holds up to to the wash.

Dani gave us four tips to help style denim-on-denim.

1. Match the wash exactly
2. Match the darker or lighter value of blue with your corresponding piece
3. Work with similar tones - the amount of grey or lack of it should be the same
4. Work with the buttons and stitching

Need more style help? Reach out to Dani on her webpage: stylebydani.com.

