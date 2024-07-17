Watch Now
How to ramp up your 'IRL' summer dating

Dating "In Real Life"
Give up the apps! Summer is a great time to get out in the real world and date.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jul 17, 2024

Kristin Sokol is a dating coach who focuses on singles over the age of 35.

Kristin says, "I am great at working with singles who have always struggled socially to understand how to get a healthy relationship off the ground."

She says summer is a great time to ramp up your "IRL" (in real life) dating because dating apps are slow in the summer.

And, she says dating apps should only be a supplement to your real-life social calendar.

Her advice: "The days are long, think of new ways to get out there to enjoy the warm weather and sunlight".

Kristin also says the Summer Games are a great excuse to get together... there are a lot of watch parties.

You don't always have to wait to be invited to do something fun — create fun yourself!

She says have a mission in mind while mingling, don't leave disappointed!

You can learn more at KristinSokol.com.

