How to reset and reshape the way you handle stress and anxiety

Renee Huang of Wild Women Tribe says the change in seasons is a great time to reset and reshape the ways we handle stress and anxiety.

She and other Utah-based facilitators are having an upcoming "reset" transformational adventure retreat for men and women in Costa Rica (Nov. 7-12, 2023) ahead of the holidays as a way of pre-emptively heading into a stressful time with intention and balancing practices in the mindfulness tool kit.

Just like meditation or yoga are practices, as are brushing your teeth and getting in a number of steps in your day, mindfulness and self growth tools are a necessary part of mental health hygiene that we need to cultivate.

Learning how to prioritize the self with mindfulness and presence habits can lead to decrease in stress and anxiety, more feelings of connection, positive outlook and inspiration for other areas of life.

For people seeking connection and community, the Costa Rica retreat gives them a glimpse or a small taste of what it's like to disconnect to reconnect, and get back to their original source of alignment…. Themselves. Stepping out of our comfort zone into areas of opportunity allow us to stretch our limits and grow in ways we didn't know were possible

Nature is in the headlines with "rewilding" and "forest bathing" being all the rage. There's science behind spending time outdoors unplugged from technology and stress.

"Earthing" or "grounding" is the practice of placing bare skin on the earth in order to absorb millions of electrons into the body – negative ions released by the earth are antioxidants and neutralize oxidants or free radicals, and revitalize cell metabolism.

Costa Rica is known for its "pura vida" or simple life vibe – immersing in the culture and landscape, especially during a time heading into darker days and colder temps back home, is an antidote to depression that can set up a great mental health practice.

If you'd like to learn more about the retreat click here.

And you can learn more from Renee on Facebook @widwomentribepc and Instagram @wildwomen_tribe.