How to reset your diet without restricting it

Many people start the year with restrictive diets that are hard to maintain. A gut health reset focuses on nourishing, not depriving, which leads to better and more sustainable outcomes.

Emilie Davis, Owner and Founder of Whole Essentials Nutrition, says a gut health resent emphasizes diverse whole foods, avoiding common gut irritants, and practicing mindful eating.

A reset is about healing and balance, not quick fixes.

She says make practical recipes to start 2025 strong.

You can a try her Priobiotic Green Smoothie made with kerif, kale, ginger, and matcha green tea. Get the free recipe here.

You can also sign up for her monthly membership to learn more practical skills like meal prep, mindful eating, and how to tune into your body's needs.

Go to her website, wholeessentialsnutrition.com for more information.