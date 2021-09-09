How to reverse sear and smoke a tomahawk steak, or a cowboy steak

Julius Vasquez says he has a passion for whiskey and for grilling. He decided to combine them and create his own blends.

Right now he shares them with friends, family and people in his Facebook group. But he hopes to bring Whiskey Grilling Time to everyone who wants it with a restaurant/ catering business.

Julius joined us with tips to reverse sear and smoke a tomahawk or cowboy steak.

When you're ready to smoke the steak

1. apply your rub generously to both sides rest in room temp for hour

2. Preheat your smoker to slow and low temp 180-190*

3. After an hour place it in your smoker and if you have a temperature to stick in do so

4. Smoke until it reaches 130-35 degrees. This took about 2-3 hours for my three-pound tomahawk steak.

5. When the Tomahawk Steak hits 110 internal temperature remove it from the smoker. Adjust the temperature of your smoker up to 450 degrees. While the smoker is coming up to temp wrap or cover it up to keep temp.

6. At 450-475 this is ready for beautiful grill marks, use GrillGrates to make this look magical

7. For great grill marks use 2mins X 2 / flip / 2mins X 1.5

You can learn more on Instagram @whiskeygrillingtime and on Facebook @WhiskeyGrillingTime.