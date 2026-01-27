How to select the right grade of steak for your taste

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's explains the differences in the grades given to meat.

They get the grade from the fat marbling, which allows the meat to be more tender.

Wagyu is the most tender, followed by Prime, Choice and then Select.

After selecting your steak, Chef Jeff says make sure to get it room temperature and season well with kosher salt and pepper.

Then, he recommends cooking it in a cast iron skillet with canola oil first. When you flip the steak, but butter in the pan.

Cook until your desired doneness:

Rare: 120°F

Medium Rare: 130°F

Medium: 140°F

Medium well: 150°F

Well done: 160°F

Stop cooking the steak 5–8 degrees before your target temperature, as it will continue to rise while resting.

Let steak rest for 5–10 minutes before serving to allow the juices to redistribute. Enjoy!

