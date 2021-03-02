How to share the slopes with skiers or snowboarders who are using adaptive equipment

As part of our Healthier Together partnership with Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah, Budah found out that getting out on the slopes is good for all of us, including people with disabilities.

People with disabilities can enjoy the sport using different equipment and different muscles. It is good for the physical health and emotional wellbeing too.

It's important to share the slopes with skiers and snowboards who may be using adaptive equipment.

It's really not much different than stand-up skiing and snowboarding. But it's important to know that getting on the lift can be complicated, so be patient. Also, wider turns may be needed by some skiers, as well as the need to take more time to stop on the slopes.

Wasatch Adaptive Sports encourages individuals with adaptive needs to engage in active, healthy living and realize their potential by increasing their independence and self esteem.

During the winter they offer skiing and snowboarding lessons at most ski resorts in Utah including Snowbird, Alta, Brighton, Solitude and Sundance.

If you'd like to support the programs, check out this year's virtual HGGC Steve Young Ski Classic March 22-28. All proceeds benefit Wasatch Adaptive Sports.

Events include a week-long online auction, a streamed evening event on March 27 with an appearance by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young and WAS students, a performance by Pixie & the Partygrass boys and more!

Learn more about this event and WAS programs by visiting wasatchadaptivesports.org.