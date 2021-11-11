How to Stay Safe this Upcoming Holiday Season

We’re approaching the holiday season and all looking forward to holiday parties, the delicious holiday food, and putting up decorations but with all the festivities comes increased risk factors.

Personal Injury Attorney, Craig Swapp, joined us to chat about the biggest safety risks we see around the holidays: fire, driving, and putting up holiday lights and decorations.

This time of year there is an increase in fire related damages and injuries. People are using more electricity with holiday lights, lighting their fireplaces, cooking and baking, using candles, etc.

The American Red Cross says that 47,000 fires occur during the winter holidays claiming more than 500 lives and causing over $500 million dollars in property damage.

Another danger is driving in winter conditions. UDOT reports that Utah averages 25 snowstorms a year. Craig reminded us of the importance of putting snow tires on our car sooner than later and always being prepared.

For more information go to craigswapp.com or call 800.404.9000