It's a brand new year which for many comes with new resolutions.

Kelly Houseman, MS, LLPC shared 5 tips to help you stick to your resolutions:

1. Outline steps to stick to your resolution

2. Make your resolutions realistic

3. Give yourself a time frame

4. Allow yourself grace and forgiveness wen you slip up

5. Focus on the process rather than the outcome

You can get more advice or reachout to kelly at kellyhouseman.com.