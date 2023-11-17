Watch Now
How to support local businesses along the new 9 Line Trail route

9 Line Up Small Business Event
Walk, bike or run on the new 9 Line Trail and support the local businesses along the route.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 15:19:39-05

The 9 Line Up is a collaboration of businesses and community organizations trying to support small business along the recently constructed 9 Line Trail.

The trail follows 900 South, and many places along it have been hurt by construction.

There's an event on November 18 & 19, 2023 to support them by getting people to the trail to walk, bike or run and then buy local at the shops, bars and restaurants offering specials and deals that weekend.

Scion Cider is one of those small businesses and they are releasing a new house-made cider called "El Zorro" for the event. It's an apple juice blend, cider, tangerine puree and Spanish cedar spirals infused. You can get it on draft and to go.

In addition to this event, Scion will have a Holiday Market on November 18 and 19, 2023 featuring handmade crafts. This market will continue for the next three weekends.

Scion Cider will also serve cider and spirits at the Salt Lake City holiday lighting on December 1 and 2, 2023.

You can learn more on Facebook or Instagram @9LineUp.

