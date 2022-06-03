How to take part in the Harmons Best Dam Bike Ride

For the past 23 years, Harmons has been supporting Bike MS with a Harmons team taking part in the ride, and separate fundraising efforts in its stores.

2022 is no different. Bob Harmon joined us to tell us more about the activities coming up in June.

Visit any one of the 20 Harmons stores on Fridays and Saturdays in June and purchase a bratwurst meal for just $6. Proceeds will be donated to the MS Society.

You can also support MS by donating $1, $3, or $5 when you check out.

Harmons also invites you to take part in the Best Dam Bike Ride on June 25 and 26. The starting line is at the Cache Valley Events Center in Logan.

More than 1,000 cyclists are expected to ride in Utah this June.

Bike MS is a national effort, and more than $1 billion has been raised over nearly four decades for research and to help people living with MS.

You can start or join a bike team at BikeMSUtah.org.