"How to Train Your Dragon" is one of the new movies in theaters this weekend

Streaming on SyFy and Peacock is the new science fiction series "Revival". On one miraculous day in Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story as the 'revived' appear and act just like they once were. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Revival is a solid well-written sci-fi series that doesn't follow the tried and true zombie formula. Instead it's a fresh approach breathing life into a tired and overused genre." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the new western drama "Unholy Trinity." It stars Pierce Brosnan.

An 1870s Montana town turns to violence when a young man returns to reclaim his legacy and is caught between a sheriff determined to maintain order and a mysterious stranger hell-bent on destroying it. Tony says, "Unholy Trinity is a throwback to the classic westerns of the 1950's and 60's. The film is beautifully shot and acted with a terrific score underlining the action." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Also in selected theaters is the new live action remake of "How to Train Your Dragon". On the island of Berk a war between Vikings and Dragons has been fought for centuries, but the friendship between an inventive Viking and a dragon, becomes the key to forging a new future together. "How to Train Your Dragon is arguably the best live action adaptation of an animated feature to date. Simply put, don't miss this touching and heartwarming film on a big screen," says Tony. He gives it an A and it's rated PG.

