How to wear skinny jeans without looking stuck in 2006

Image Consultant and Personal Stylist Dani Slaugh joined us to settle it once and for all: Are skinny jeans in or out?

She says you can still wear your favorite pair without looking stuck in 2006.

The key to looking current in the dated piece (in question) is to wear it in a more modern or trendy way.

Skinny jeans are wonderful with tall boots! Show off your gorgeous (and oh-so-warm) pair of boots with a great pair of skinny jeans. (Wear them with booties and you could risk looking dated.)

Add an oversized sweater. (Wear ripped skinny jeans with a long clingy cardigan and you could risk looking dated.)

Add a boxier jacket. (Wear them with a fitted jacket and you could risk looking dated.)

Wear with a longer button-up boyfriend shirt and bright-colored sneakers. This look is even better if the skinny jeans are more slim-cut, meaning they aren't painted onto your calves, (which can cause you to look dated).

Your personal style is unique to you. What may be dated for some, is timeless for others.

If you are looking to dial-in on your personal style type, Dani can help.

Visit StyleByDani.com or follow her @stylebydanithegirl.

