How Utah's Hogle Zoo cares for its geriatric rhinos, George and Princess

At 47 and 44 years old, southern white rhinos George and Princess are some of the longest residents at Utah's Hogle Zoo and are considered geriatric members of their species.

In fact, they are nearly the oldest southern white rhinos at any Association of Zoo and Aquariums (AZA) zoo.

They are also half-siblings. George has lived at the zoo since 1977 and Princess joined him in 1980. You can tell them apart by their horns. George's horn has a little more mass and Princess' horn is more slender.

George is about 4,100 pounds and is described as calm and relaxed while 3,900 pound Princess is inquisitive and motivated.

When they are in their natural habitat, rhinos can live up to about 20 or 25 years old. With exceptional health care and no predators, southern white rhinos in human care can live into their late 40s to early 50s, leading them to experience natural ailments of old age.

Jenny Hardman talked with Senior Rhino Encouter Keeper Lisa Ellison, about what it takes to care for this pair of geriatric residents.

She says both rhinos receive special nutrition, soft substrate beds and mud-walling areas. Their working yard has heated flooring and heated ceilings to offer warm places.

In addition, George has daily mineral supplements and Princess has laser therapy to treat arthritis.

The rhino team works with AZA zooes across the rhinoceros species to learn the latest advances in geriatric veterinary care as well.

George and Princess voluntarily participate in their health monitoring and veterinary treatments, thanks to a long, trusting relationship with the animal care team.

Right now is a great time to see George, Princess and the rest of the animals at Utah's Hogle Zoo — $5 Wild Wednesdays are back through the rest of the year!

For more information, go to hoglezoo.org and follow Utah’s Hogle Zoo on Instagram or Facebook to see daily schedules, including keeper chats, animal demonstrations and upcoming events.