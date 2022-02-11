How we can take pressure off Valentine's Day

Kelly Houseman, MS, LLPC, says we get a lot of our ideas about Valentine's Day from movies and TV shows that are full of outrageous, grand gestures of romantic love.

In reality, St. Valentine was actually a person who did things for others all the time, getting nothing in return.

Kelly says we can take pressure off this day by celebrating all love instead of just focusing on romantic love.

She recommends making sure your grandparents, parents, siblings, and/or friends know you love them. Maybe that's a phone call, a card sent, a flower delivery or a lunch date.

Kelly says play a "Galentine's Day" get-together with friends. Maybe this includes a great meal, a sleepover, an outing of some sort just so that you spend long overdue time together and feel special.

Remember those who are alone. Whether it's someone that's lost their spouse, recently been through a divorce, or is just lonely, make it a point to check in on them or try to brighten their day. Doing so will remind you of all you have instead of sitting home alone focusing on what you don't have.

Kelly says if you have a romantic partner spell out what you want from them. Say where, when, and how you want things to go down. Then you won't be disappointed because they didn't read your mind! You may be frustrated that you have to say, "I want you to wear a suit, bring me roses, and take me to a nice restaurant," but you'll get what you want, won't you? If not, that's another relationship discussion altogether!

You can get more advice at kellyhouseman.com.

