How Workforce Services supports veterans with fulfilling careers

Utah is home to 140,000 veterans, and on Veterans Day, we want to ensure that they all are aware of the support and resources available to them.

Phil Martial, Chief of Veterans Services for the Department of Workforce Services, says one of the best ways to support veterans is to assist them in creating fulfilling careers that can support their families.

Workforce Services offers employment support for current members of the military, veterans and their spouses.

Martial says veterans and their spouses can have unique employment challenges. As military spouses move from state to state, they may have certifications or licenses that are necessary to work in their field, but don't carry over from state to state.

Their ACE program can help with local licensing and certifications so that a spouse's career can be portable while they are stationed here in Utah.

Workforce Services also helps military members transition to civilian employment when it is time.

Veterans can find these resources and more at jobs.utah.gov/veteran.

The state of Utah provides lots of other types of support for veterans and their families beyond employment.

The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs are working to make Utah the best state in the nation for veterans, service members and their families to succeed.

They can help connect veterans to health care, financial benefits, education, disability claims and more.

They have VA-accredited representatives that can assist free-of-charge.

Connect with them at veterans.utah.gov.