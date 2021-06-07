How you can adopt a coral and help the world's oceans

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is celebrating World Ocean Week from June 7 - 13 at the Aquarium.

Brent Beardsley, Public Programs Manager, joined us in study to talk about things we all can do to help the world's oceans.

He said one of the biggest things we can all do to help the ocean, that will make a big difference, is to limit our use of single-use plastics; replace single-use items with things like reusable bags, water bottles, utensils, and straws.

Brent also brought comes corals to show us. He says the climate change is having a devastating effect on corals worldwide.

To help with this problem, the Aquarium launched the Coral Rescue program in 2019 in the Philippines, in an area known as The Coral Triangle. The Aquarium partnered with the Mead Foundation there and the local government to create what's called "coral farming."

They collect small coral fragments that have broken off naturally, hang those on the tree, and they grow at a rapid pace.

Once they grow more, they fragment them and grow them into larger pieces again. Then when they're ready, they're replanted onto reefs and help re-establish these crucial ecosystems.

One way you can help is to adopt a coral fragment. This supports the cost of planting one coral fragment. For more information, go to coralrescue.org.

And visit the Aquariums for World Ocean Week! Online reservations are highly encouraged, go to thelivingplanet.com for more information.