How you can adopt a storm drain and what it means to be its "parents"

Stormwater pollution continues to be a serious environmental threat in Salt Lake County and throughout Utah

Jack Wilbur with the Salt Lake County Stormwater Coaltion says unlike water inside your home, stormwater is not treated.

Anything like oils, yard waste, pet waste, road salts and household chemicals that end up on hard surfaces can be washed into storm drains and end up in the nearest water body untreated.

Individuals can help by sweeping and properly disposing of debris from hard surfaces. Scoop and trash dog waste, don't feed ducks near waterbodies, proper dispose of household chemicals and always throw away your trash properly.

Families, neighbor and community groups can also help by adopting a storm drain. Salt Lake City currently has an adopt a storm drain program. South Salt Lake is implanting a program and other nearby communities are looking into developing a program.

Adopting it means you can be like Droplet, who joined us in studio to show us what he found and cleaned out of his local drain. Jack recommends paying attention to the storm drains near your home, and making sure they are clean and clear!

You can learn more at stormwatercoalition.org.

