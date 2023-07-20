How you can attend an uplifting film festival at sea

There's a new way to attend a film festival — at sea!

The Faith at Sea Film Festival is setting sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on February 4, 2024, for a 7-day cruise with stops in the Bahamas, Jamaica, Cayman Island, and Cozumel.

On board the beautiful Holland America ship, you can attend film screenings, take part in Q&A sessions with filmmakers, and be there for panel discussions with industry experts.

The films that will be showcased will all be faith-promoting that offer compelling narratives of hope and inspiration.

The Faith at Sea Film Festival is in partnership with Go and Do Travel and if you'd like to learn more please visit: goanddotravel.com/faith-at-sea.

